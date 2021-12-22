Beyoncé, Jay-Z Songs On Oscars Shortlist

Both Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z could be competing for an Oscar next year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday revealed the shortlist for Best Original Song. Voters in the music branch considered 84 eligible songs to come up with the 15 vying for the final five.

The Oscar for Original Song goes to songwriters.

The shortlist includes“Be Alive” – written by Beyoncé and Dixson – from the end credits of the biopic King Richard and “Guns Go Bang” – written by Jay-Z, Kid Cudi and Jeymes Samuel for The Harder They Fall.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z have been previously nominated for an Oscar, although Beyonce’s “Spirit” from The Lion King was shortlisted in 2020.

Kid Cudi has another song on the shortlist: “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up. He co-wrote the track with Ariana Grande (with Nicholas Britell and Taura Latrice Stinson).

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS are shortlisted thanks to “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name. It won a Grammy this year for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“Your Song Saved My Life,” written by the four members of U2 for Sing 2, made the cut.

Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast made the shortlist, along with “Right Where I Belong,” penned by Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road.

“Automatic Woman,” co-written by H.E.R. with Brittany Hazard and Van Hunt for Bruised, was shortlisted, as was “Dream Girl” by Idina Menzel and Laura Veltz for Cinderella. Lin-Manuel Miranda made the cut with “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect earned Carole King and Jennifer Hudson a spot on the Original Song shortlist (with co-writer Jamie Alexander Hartman).

Four other songs were shortlisted: “So May We Start?” (Annette), “Beyond the Shore” (CODA), “The Anonymous Ones” (Dear Evan Hansen) and “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days).

The shortlist for Original Score was also unveiled on Tuesday. The Academy said 136 scores were eligible. See all the shortlists here.

Nomination voting takes place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 with final nominations announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards take place on Mar. 27.