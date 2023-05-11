Beyoncé Kicks Off 'Renaissance World Tour' In Sweden

Beyoncé kicked off her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday night in front of 46,000 fans at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The 36-song set began with “Dangerously in Love 2,” which she performed live for the first time in 14 years.

Bey delivered hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Run the World (Girls)” as well as every track from Renaissance and a cover of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.” The show ended with “Summer Renaissance” and the superstar atop the crystalline horse from the album cover.

There were countless costume changes (including designs by Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Loewe) and eye-popping sets. During transitions, fans got tastes of “Toxic" by Britney Spears, “Love Hangover” by Diana Ross and “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5.

The Renaissance World Tour comes to Toronto on July 8 and 9 and Vancouver on Sept. 11.

Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Canada since the On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z came to Vancouver in October 2018 and she hasn’t done solo concerts north of the border since 2016’s Formation tour made stops in Edmonton and Toronto.

Earlier this week, Forbes estimated Beyoncé will pocket between $680 million and nearly $2.1 billion U.S. from the tour.

The best intro i have ever seen Beyoncé do 😭 the visuals??!!! LIKE WOW pic.twitter.com/1MAb2x4y4t — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) May 10, 2023

BEYONCÉ IS SUCH AN UNSERIOUS WOMAN LMAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eTS4b44JCn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

so Beyoncé twerked in front of me pic.twitter.com/7kK3iKrPUG — ♉︎ stellium (@twigsdotcom) May 10, 2023

STILL NOT OVER BEYONCÉ'S LITTLE VOGUE MOMENT LIKE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UAfPoyCgR9 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 11, 2023

Im sorry but beyonce is definitely the best performer alive !! 😭😭pic.twitter.com/iQJtT7AylJ — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) May 10, 2023

🚨 Beyonce brought out Taylor Swift on the opening night of her tour! pic.twitter.com/fYmWb3fmIt — Bogi✨ (taylor’s version) (@notlikethisB) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé is simply the greatest of all time & i’ll stand by that😭 pic.twitter.com/jWTd2HwYo3 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 11, 2023