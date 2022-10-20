Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige Lead Soul Train Awards Nominations

With seven nominations each, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the way going into the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

The two stars are competing against each other in categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

Ari Lennox racked up six nominations, followed by Lizzo and Chris Brown with five each.

Best New Artist contender Steve Lacy is up for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and the Songwriter’s Award for his hit “Bad Habit.”

The Soul Train Awards will be handed out Nov. 13 in Las Vegas and broadcast on Nov. 27.

Check out the nominations below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

THE ASHFORD & SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

BEST COLLABORATION

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine

BEST NEW ARTIST

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain