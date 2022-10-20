Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige Lead Soul Train Awards Nominations
With seven nominations each, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the way going into the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
The two stars are competing against each other in categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.
Ari Lennox racked up six nominations, followed by Lizzo and Chris Brown with five each.
Best New Artist contender Steve Lacy is up for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and the Songwriter’s Award for his hit “Bad Habit.”
The Soul Train Awards will be handed out Nov. 13 in Las Vegas and broadcast on Nov. 27.
Check out the nominations below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money, Tank
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
SZA
Tems
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
PJ Morton
THE ASHFORD & SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Church Girl,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“I Hate U,” SZA
“Last, Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Persuasive,” Doechii
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“Woman,” Doja Cat
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
BEST COLLABORATION
“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
BEST NEW ARTIST
CKay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy DML
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Soul Train Awards nominees