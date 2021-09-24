Beyoncé On Being 40: 'I'm So Grateful'

Beyoncé told fans on Thursday that she will “cherish forever” the love she received on her 40th birthday earlier this month.

“I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages,” she wrote in a handwritten letter posted on her website. “I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Beyoncé then shared that 2021 is “the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment.”

She wrote: “The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

Queen Bey said it is “F’d UP” that women have been conditioned to feel “old or unhappy” when they hit 40.

“This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life,” she added. “I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”