Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Tina Turner At Paris Concert

Beyoncé took a moment during her concert in Paris on Friday night to pay tribute to Tina Turner, who died last week at 83.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner,” Bey told the crowd inside Stade de France. "I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”

The superstar, who asked fans to “scream so she can feel your love,” added: “I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Following news of Turner’s death, Beyoncé shared a message on her website.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Beyoncé performed “Proud Mary” when Turner was fêted at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005. “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous… and those legs!”

She also famously performed with Turner at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé begins a five-show run in London on Monday night. She is scheduled to bring the Renaissance World Tour to Toronto on July 8 and 9 and to Vancouver on Sept. 11.