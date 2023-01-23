Beyoncé Performs Spectacular Show In Dubai

Beyoncé was in Dubai on Saturday to do her first concert in several years.

The superstar performed for a little more than an hour for 1,500 invited guests at the launch of Atlantis The Royal, a luxury resort opening next month.

Mobile devices had to be locked in pouches because the concert was being taped but a number of videos quickly leaked on social media.

Backed by a full band and the all-female orchestra Firdaus, Bey opened with her cover of the Etta James classic “At Last” and went on to perform some of her big hits. She was joined by daughter Blue Ivy Carter for “Brown Skin Girl.”

The 19-song set list included “Beautiful Liar,” “I Care,” “Flaws and All,” “Halo,” “Be Alive,”“Freedom,” “Naughty Girl” and “Drunk in Love.”

But, absent from the set list were any tracks from Renaissance, her most recent album.

Beyoncé with the Mayyas. Mason Poole / Parkwood Media/Getty Images

On social media, many fans expressed disappointment that Beyoncé accepted a gig in Dubai, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death. (According to reports, Dubai rarely enforces these laws.)

“You cannot say you're an ally to the LGBTQ+ community when you take money from a country that KILLS people for being gay,” read one tweet.

The Dubai show marked the first time Beyoncé sang live in public since she performed “XO” and “Halo” at a memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in February 2020. (Her performance on the Oscars last year was pre-taped.) She hasn’t done a solo concert since Coachella in April 2018.

That left glove is getting fired! Beyoncé performing crazy in love in Dubai Atlantis The Royal Opening #BeyonceInDubai #beyonce pic.twitter.com/84VkzXOcwh — Whyischeesepink🍥 (@mdiab9) January 21, 2023