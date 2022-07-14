Beyoncé Posts On TikTok For 1st Time

Seven months after joining TikTok, Beyoncé has posted her first video – and it’s a tribute to the Beyhive!

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!,” reads the caption on a video compilation of fans dancing and singing to “Break My Soul,” the first single from her forthcoming album Renaissance.

“Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL.”

Beyoncé attracted more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok since joining the platform last December. She also has 268 million Instagram followers and 15.5 million on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé earned her 20th Top 10 hit in the U.S. when “Break My Soul” made it to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She is now one of only 23 music acts who have had at least 20 Top 10 singles since the chart debuted in 1958.

Renaissance comes out July 29.