Beyoncé Promises 'Music Is Coming!'

Beyoncé has shared news about her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade.

“Yes, the music is coming!,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Beyoncé said she’s been working in the studio for 18 months. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio.

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old.”

Beyoncé also reflected on turning 40 next month.

“I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself,” she said. “I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past.

“I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f**l with the woman I am today.”