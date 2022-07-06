Beyoncé earned her 20th Top 10 hit in the U.S. last week, when “Break My Soul” made it to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She is now one of only 23 music acts who have had at least 20 Top 10 singles since the chart debuted in 1958. Beyoncé is tied with Chicago, Nicki Minaj, The Supremes and Ye – and only two Top 10 hits away from marching her husband Jay-Z.

The Hot 100 represents sales, streams and radio airplay of songs from all genres in the U.S.

“Break My Soul,” which was released on June 20, is Beyoncé’s first solo Top 10 hit since “Formation” in 2016 and her first since her 2020 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage.”

With Destiny’s Child, the singer had an additional 10 songs in the Top 10 – making her the third artist, after Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, to rack up at least 10 as part of a group and at least 20 as a solo act.

“Break My Soul” is the lead single from Bey’s new album Renaissance, which drops July 29.