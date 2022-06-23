Beyoncé's Oscars Performance Nominated At 14th Dorian TV Awards

Beyoncé’s performance of “Be Alive” on the 94th Academy Awards has earned her a nomination at the 14th Dorian TV Awards.

The singer is up for Best TV Musical Performance.

Pre-taped at a public tennis court in Compton, California, Beyoncé’s performance – directed by Andrew Makadsi – included an appearance by daughter Blue Ivy. “Be Alive,” which plays in the end credits of King Richard, was nominated as Best Original Song but lost to Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.”

Queen Bey is up against Kristin Chenoweth’s performance of “Tribulation” on Schmigadoon!; Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller doing “Don’t Give Up” on Somebody Somewhere; Jean Smart’s rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on Hacks; Cecily Stron’s “Corn Puddin’” from Schmigadoon! and Hannah Waddingham’s cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” on Ted Lasso.

Other Dorian TV Awards nominees include The Beatles: Get Back (Best TV Documentary) and Diana: The Musical and Girls5Eva (Campiest TV Show).

The Dorian Awards are handed out by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which boasts 385 members. (By comparison, the Golden Globe Awards are determined by less than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.)

Winners will be announced on Aug. 17.