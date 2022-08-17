Beyoncé's Oscars Performance Wins Dorian TV Award

Beyoncé’s performance of “Be Alive” on the 94th Academy Awards is among the winners of the 14th Dorian TV Awards, which were announced Wednesday.

The Oscar night spectacle was voted Best TV Musical Performance, beating out Kristin Chenoweth’s performance of “Tribulation” on Schmigadoon!; Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller doing “Don’t Give Up” on Somebody Somewhere; Jean Smart’s rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on Hacks; Cecily Stron’s “Corn Puddin’” from Schmigadoon! and Hannah Waddingham’s cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” on Ted Lasso.

Pre-taped at a public tennis court in Compton, California, Beyoncé’s performance – directed by Andrew Makadsi – included an appearance by daughter Blue Ivy.

“Be Alive,” which plays in the end credits of King Richard, was nominated as Best Original Song but lost to Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.”

Other Dorian TV Awards winners include Girls5Eva, which was named Campiest TV Show. It airs in Canada on the W Network.

The Dorian TV Awards are handed out by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which boasts 385 members. (By comparison, the Golden Globe Awards are determined by less than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.)