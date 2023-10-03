Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Coming To A Theatre Near You

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is coming to the big screen.

Like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the global superstar is bringing her sold-out, world tour to theatres for the fans who couldn't experience it live, as well as the fans who couldn't experience it enough. The film will premiere on December 1, 2023 at theatres across North America.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” reads the press release. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The film is scheduled to run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day as well as IMAX and Dolby screenings. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax, however, no Canadian prices have been revealed just yet.

This will mark the second time Beyoncé has released a concert film. She previously released Homecoming in 2019 on Netflix, which captured her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

More information for Canadian screenings can be found at Cineplex.com.

Watch the trailer below.