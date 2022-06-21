Beyoncé Samples Robin S, Big Freedia On 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from her new album Renaissance, on Monday night.

The anthemic house track samples the 1993 Robin S. hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode.”

Big Freedia tweeted: “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honoured to be apart (sic) of this special moment I’m forever grateful … someone please catch me.”

Not surprisingly, social media lit up overnight with reactions to the new music.

"Releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during pride month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? beyoncé???? oh, i’m impressed,” read one tweet. Another read: “Drake tried to give house and Beyoncé said ‘mmm, sounds more like apartment, bb.’”

One fan wondered “how did Beyoncé make a 4 minutes and 38 seconds song still sound like it was too short.”

Another shared: “Isn’t it crazy how Beyoncé makes us feel better just by dropping a BOP? Girl I can't even explain how much I've missed her the past few years. It just feels so good to hear her voice again. Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night.”

“Break My Soul” is one of 16 tracks on Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, which she announced last week will be out on July 29. It comes six years after her acclaimed album Lemonade.

In the interim, Beyoncé released Homecoming: The Live Album, soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift and, with husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. She also recorded “Be Alive” for the King Richard soundtrack and was featured on tracks by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, and J. Balvin and Willy William.