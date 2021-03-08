Beyoncé Shares A Capella Tribute To Late Superfan

Beyoncé on Saturday posted a special video tribute to a young superfan who lost her battle with cancer.

Lyric Chanel, who battled anapaestic ependymoma – a rare cancer of the central nervous system – died last Friday at 13.

In a video featuring photos and video clips of Chanel, Beyoncé sings an a cappella medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top.” She finishes by saying “I love you with all of my heart.”

Last September, Beyoncé gifted Chanel with flowers while she was recovering from brain surgery, along with a card that read: “Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you're near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Listen to Beyoncé’s tribute below: