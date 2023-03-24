Beyoncé Showcases 'Renaissance Couture' With Balmain

Hot on the heels of news that Beyoncé and Adidas have ended their Ivy Park partnership, the pop icon on Friday unveiled Renaissance Couture, a collaboration with French fashion house Balmain.

The pop superstar teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for the collection of 16 one-of-a-kind designs showcased in the new issue of Vogue France.

Each look was inspired by a different track on Beyoncé’s most recent album Renaissance.

“Olivier is a dream partner and a constantly innovating and evolving designer,” Beyoncé said, in a release. “Everything he did as a Black seamstress to break down and open doors was inspirational. From our very first meeting and with the designs he has made over the years for my shows and appearances, I knew that one day I would be working with him on a collection.

“I am very proud of what we have created.”

Balmain said Renaissance Couture is a one-time collection and none of it will be for sale.

The French fashion house, founded in 1945, is owned by a Qatari investment fund.