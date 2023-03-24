iHeartRadio

Beyoncé Showcases 'Renaissance Couture' With Balmain


Hot on the heels of news that Beyoncé and Adidas have ended their Ivy Park partnership, the pop icon on Friday unveiled Renaissance Couture, a collaboration with French fashion house Balmain.

The pop superstar teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for the collection of 16 one-of-a-kind designs showcased in the new issue of Vogue France.

Each look was inspired by a different track on Beyoncé’s most recent album Renaissance.

“Olivier is a dream partner and a constantly innovating and evolving designer,” Beyoncé said, in a release. “Everything he did as a Black seamstress to break down and open doors was inspirational. From our very first meeting and with the designs he has made over the years for my shows and appearances, I knew that one day I would be working with him on a collection.

“I am very proud of what we have created.”

Balmain said Renaissance Couture is a one-time collection and none of it will be for sale.

The French fashion house, founded in 1945, is owned by a Qatari investment fund.

