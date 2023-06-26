Beyoncé, SZA Win Big At BET Awards
There were ties in two categories at this year’s BET Awards, which were handed out on Sunday night.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance and SZA’s SOS shared Album of the Year and Chris Brown shared the Male R&B/Pop Artist award with Usher.
Beyoncé also won a Viewers’ Choice and the BET Her award for “Break My Soul,” while SZA was named Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist went to Latto, who won Best New Artist last year.
Despite going in with a leading seven nominations, Canada’s Drake earned only a pair: Best Group (Drake and 21 Savage) and Best Collaboration (“Wait For U” by Future ft. Drake & Tems). Drake's fellow Canadians The Weeknd and Director X came up empty.
Only six awards were handed out during the nearly four-hour show, and only two winners – Latto and Best New Artist winner Coco Jones – were present.
Check out the winners below:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla
Breezy - Chris Brown
God Did - DJ Khaled
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance - Beyoncé *WINNER (tie)
SOS - SZA *WINNER (tie)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA *WINNER
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown *WINNER
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher *WINNER
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage *WINNER
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto & Mariah Carey ft. Dj Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown ft. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs ft. Kodak Black
“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U” - Future ft. Drake & Tems *WINNER
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” -Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“First Class” - Harlow
“Kill Bill” - SZA *WINNER
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor *WINNER
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones *WINNER
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé *WINNER
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake ft. 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“Last Last” - Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” - Future ft.. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon) *WINNER
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé *WINNER
“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players” - Coi Leray
“Special” - Lizzo
