Beyoncé, SZA Win Big At BET Awards

There were ties in two categories at this year’s BET Awards, which were handed out on Sunday night.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance and SZA’s SOS shared Album of the Year and Chris Brown shared the Male R&B/Pop Artist award with Usher.

Beyoncé also won a Viewers’ Choice and the BET Her award for “Break My Soul,” while SZA was named Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist went to Latto, who won Best New Artist last year.

Despite going in with a leading seven nominations, Canada’s Drake earned only a pair: Best Group (Drake and 21 Savage) and Best Collaboration (“Wait For U” by Future ft. Drake & Tems). Drake's fellow Canadians The Weeknd and Director X came up empty.

Only six awards were handed out during the nearly four-hour show, and only two winners – Latto and Best New Artist winner Coco Jones – were present.

Check out the winners below:

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla

Breezy - Chris Brown

God Did - DJ Khaled

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance - Beyoncé *WINNER (tie)

SOS - SZA *WINNER (tie)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA *WINNER

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown *WINNER

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher *WINNER

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage *WINNER

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto & Mariah Carey ft. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown ft. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs ft. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future ft. Drake & Tems *WINNER

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” -Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” - Harlow

“Kill Bill” - SZA *WINNER

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor *WINNER

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones *WINNER

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé *WINNER

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake ft. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” - Future ft.. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon) *WINNER

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé *WINNER

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Special” - Lizzo