Beyoncé Teases Release Of 'Renaissance'

Bey is back!

Six years after she served up Lemonade, Beyoncé is giving fans a summer treat in the form of an album titled Renaissance.

The 16-track collection is set to drop on July 29.

Speculation about a new album was sparked last week when the profile and banner images on Beyoncé’s social media accounts suddenly disappeared.

Renaissance is the singer’s seventh solo studio album.

Since Lemonade came out in 2016, Beyoncé released Homecoming: The Live Album, soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift and, with husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. Beyoncé also recorded “Be Alive” for the King Richard soundtrack and was featured on tracks by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, and J. Balvin and Willy William.