Beyoncé To Replace Lyric In 'Renaissance' Track After Backlash

A word considered a slur in some parts of the world will be replaced in one of the songs on Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance.

Bey has taken heat on social media since the album’s release last week over “Heated,” in which she sings “spazzing" and "spaz."

Reps for the singer said in a statement on Monday that the word was “not used intentionally in a harmful way” and will be replaced.

According to the U.S.-based Merriam-Webster dictionary, “spaz” is an “often offensive” slang word for “spastic” and is used describe “one who is inept.”

But, the word has a different meaning in the UK and Australia, according to reactions on social media.

The UK’s Cambridge Dictionary defines “spaz” as “an offensive way of referring to someone who has cerebral palsy.” The condition is also known as spastic diplegia.

In June, Lizzo agreed to remove the word from her single “GRRRLS” in response to complaints on social media.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I [understand] the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” she wrote on social media.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

In 2014, parody singer “Weird Al” Yankovic was criticized for using the word “spastic” in the lyrics to his song “Word Crimes.” He responded by tweeting: “If you thought I didn’t know that ‘spastic’ is considered a highly offensive slur by some people… you’re right., I didn’t. Deeply sorry.”