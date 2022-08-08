Beyoncé Tops U.S. Chart With Year's Biggest Album By Female Artist

Beyoncé’s Renaissance has become the first album by a female artist to top the U.S. chart since Adele’s 30 ended its six-week run in January.

In its first week of release, Renaissance had the biggest numbers of any album by a woman this year – and the second-largest overall – on the Billboard 200, which tracks sales and streams in the U.S.

The chart, dated Aug. 13, will be published Tuesday.

Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album racked up 332,000 “equivalent album units,” according to Luminate, of which 190,000 were traditional album sales. The only album to top those figures in 2002 was Harry’s House by Harry Styles.

Renaissance is also No. 1 in the UK and Australia.

Renaissance is Bey’s first studio album since Lemonade in 2016, although she released Homecoming: The Live Album, soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift and, with husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. Beyoncé also recorded “Be Alive” for the King Richard soundtrack and was featured on tracks by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, and J. Balvin and Willy William.