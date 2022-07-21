Beyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' Tracklist

The Beyhive was buzzing Wednesday after Beyoncé unveiled the tracklist for her highly anticipated new album Renaissance.

In addition to the lead single “Break My Soul,” the collection includes songs titled “Thique,” “America Has A Problem” and “Cuff It.”

Renaissance, the singer’s seventh solo studio album, is out July 29.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post at the end of June. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Since Lemonade came out in 2016, Beyoncé released Homecoming: The Live Album, soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift and, with husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. Beyoncé also recorded “Be Alive” for the King Richard soundtrack and was featured on tracks by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, and J. Balvin and Willy William.

Check out the Renaissance tracklist below:

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off The Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has A Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”