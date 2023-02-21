Beyoncé Wins Big At NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé was announced Monday as the winner of three NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Female Artist.

Renaissance was named Outstanding Album and “Cuff It” earned Outstanding Soul/R&B Song.

Beyoncé lost in the two other categories in which she was nominated. Her track “Be Alive” lost Outstanding Music Video to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and “MOVE” ft. Grace Jones and Tems lost Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) to “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown ft. Wizkid.

Brown was also named Outstanding Male Artist.

A number of music artists have nominations in TV categories at the NAACP Image Awards, including Donald Glover, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper, Billy Porter and Ludacris.

Mary J. Blige is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Janelle Monáe is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) and Ledisi is nominated for Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture (Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story).

The NAACP Image Award honour the achievements of people of colour in more than 80 categories. Check out Monday’s winners below:

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014 – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Hotel Lobby" – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé