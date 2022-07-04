Big Sean, Jhené Aiko Confirm They Are Expecting

Rapper Big Sean and singer Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together.

“Whole new motivation for real,” Big Sean wrote via Instagram Stories. “Can’t wait to be a Dad.”

The music stars, both 34, started dating in 2016 but split in 2019. At the time, Aiko insisted she has “tons of love” for Big Sean.

In his 2020 song "Deep Reverence” ft. Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean raps: “We lost a baby.”

Aiko is mom to a 13-year-old daughter from her relationship with R&B singer O’Ryan.

Big Sean and Aiko released the collaborative album Twenty88 in 2016 and he is featured on her 2019 song “None of Your Concern.” Aiko is featured on several Big Sean tracks, including “Beware” and “I Know.”