Big Wreck Among Acts At 1st Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival

Some familiar names in Canadian music – including Big Wreck, Sloan and The Beaches – will gather in Ontario cottage country for the inaugural Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival.

The two-day event (June 4 and 5) at Muskoka Wharf Sports Field in Gravenhurst also features acts like Bedouin Soundclash, k-os and Dear Rouge.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect Canadian backdrop for this event than Muskoka,” said Kevin Goodman of Front Row Center. “The fans, bands … are going to have a great couple of days filled with a lot of music and Muskoka memories.”

The festival takes place about two hours north of Toronto.

Tickets are on sale now, with early-bird pricing until 10 p.m. Friday.