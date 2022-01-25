Billie Eilish Among Acts Forced To Postpone Canadian Shows

UPDATE: On Tuesday afternoon, a message on Eilish's Twitter account read: "Due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution, Billie’s Feb 15th and 16th shows in Montreal and Toronto have been postponed. Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for understanding and please stay safe."

Billie Eilish is set to announce that her upcoming concerts in Montreal and Toronto will be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in those cities.

The singer’s Happier Than Ever tour kicks off Feb. 3 in New Orleans and is scheduled to stop at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 15 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16. (Eilish is also due to perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 24.)

Ontario is not allowing concert venues to operate at full capacity until March 14. (Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 21, venues like the Scotiabank Arena will be limited to 50 per cent seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.)

Kacey Musgraves, who bumped her Jan. 24 concert in Toronto to Feb. 25, will also be announcing another postponement. Other concerts impacted by Ontario restrictions include John Mayer, Journey with Billy Idol, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator.

Elton John’s March 12 and 13 shows at Scotiabank Arena – which are make-good dates for his cancelled March 28, 2020 and Feb. 14, 2022 shows – will also be pushed. He is scheduled to play Montreal on March 9 and 10.

In Quebec, concert venues are currently shuttered and the provincial government will only allow 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less, beginning Feb. 7. There has been no word on when venues will be allowed to fully re-open. The Bell Centre has Imagine Dragons on its February calendar.

Earlier this month, The Offspring and Simple Plan scrapped their 21-date cross-Canada tour due to uncertainty about the status of concert venues.