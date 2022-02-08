Billie Eilish Among Best Original Song Oscar Nominees

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are among the nominees announced Tuesday for the 94th Academy Awards.

The pair earned a Best Original Song nomination for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name. It won a Grammy last year for Best Song Written for Visual Media and, last month, won a Golden Globe for Original Song.

It is the first Oscar nomination for Eilish and Finneas.

"Words cannot describe how honoured and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award," the siblings said, in a statement. "It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists.

"To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."

Another first-time nominee in the category is Beyoncé, thanks to “Be Alive” (written with Dixson) from the end credits of the biopic King Richard.

Also nominated are Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast, Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto and "Somehow You Do," written by Diane Warren for Four Good Days.

The Oscar for Original Song goes to songwriters. Voters in the academy's music branch considered 84 eligible songs.

Last year, ”Fight For You," performed by H.E.R. in Judas and The Black Messiah, was named Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards. H.E.R. penned the song with Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II.

The 2020 winner was “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and performed by John in the closing credits of his biopic Rocketman.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper won the Oscar in 2019 for their ballad “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has a nom for Best Original Score for his work on The Power of the Dog. It is his second nomination (he was recognized in 2018 for the Phantom Thread score.) Greenwood is up against Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up), Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers).

Musician Questlove and singer Ariana DeBose got Oscar nominations in non-music categories – he as director of Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Best Documentary Feature) and she for her role as Anita in West Side Story (Best Supporting Actress).

The 94th Academy Awards airs Mar. 27 on CTV

This article has been updated since it was first published.