Billie Eilish Announces Photo Book

Billie Eilish announced Tuesday she has put together a book of previously unseen photos.

In an Instagram post promoting pre-orders, the 19-year-old singer said the self-titled book showcases “my life from childhood up until now.”

The 336-page book, out May 11, sells for $44 in Canada.

“I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” Eilish said, in a release. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Eilish also recorded a standalone audiobook companion.

Next month, the singer appears in the streaming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

To date, she has released only one album, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?