Billie Eilish 'Appalled, Embarrassed' About Racist Slur

Billie Eilish apologized Monday night for a video that surfaced earlier this month in which she appears to utter a racist slur.

In a message she shared via Instagram Story, the 19-year-old singer addressed criticism on social media after edited clips from an Instagram Live she did in her early teens were posted on TikTok.

“i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community,” wrote Eilish. ‘i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word.”

The slur appears in rapper Tyler, The Creator's 2011 track "Fish."

Eilish added: “regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.”

The singer insisted another clip shows her speaking in a “silly gibberish made up voice” and is not “an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture.” Eilish was accused of speaking in a “Black” voice.

“anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life,” she said.

Eilish told fans she has used her platform “to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality” and that it “absolutely breaks my heart” that she was accused of being racist.

Read Eilish’s full statement below: