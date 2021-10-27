Billie Eilish Calls For 'Urgent Action' Against Climate Change

Billie Eilish has called on world leaders to take “urgent, urgent action” against climate change ahead of next week’s United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish says in a clip for the UK’s University of Exeter and Arctic Basecamp.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one.”

COP26, which runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, aims to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.” Prime minister Justin Trudeau will attend on Nov. 1 and 2.