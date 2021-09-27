Billie Eilish Calls Out Security At Music Festival

Billie Eilish interrupted one of her songs at a music festival this past weekend to call out the behaviour of fans.

The 19-year-old was performing “Happier Than Ever” at the Governor’s Ball in New York City on Friday night, when she stopped and asked: “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?” Pointing to a spot in the crowd, she added: “Like, for real."

Eilish kept singing but was clearly annoyed. "One job. Please," she said.

Later, the singer paused again to check on the crowd. “Everybody good? Are you OK?"

It’s not clear what was going on in the audience that caught Eilish’s attention.