Billie Eilish Cancels Concerts In Montreal, Toronto

Billie Eilish has cancelled two concerts in Canada that were postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures in February.

The singer was scheduled to bring her Happier Than Ever tour to Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 15 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16 – when neither venue was able to operate at full capacity.

On Jan. 25, promoters pulled the plug on both shows “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution.” At the time, fans were told “details on rescheduled dates” would be forthcoming and “tickets will be honoured for the new dates.”

Fans with tickets for the Montreal show were informed Monday that the concert will not be rescheduled. Refunds will be automatically issued.

As of Tuesday evening, no announcement about the cancellation of the Toronto concert had been made.

Eilish has not commented on social media.

Eilish is on tour in Europe and the UK from June 3 to July 2 and will spend September in New Zealand and Australia.