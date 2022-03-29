Billie Eilish, Finneas Song In 'Turning Red' Debuts On U.S. Chart

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar on Sunday for co-writing “No Time To Die” but it’s another song they penned for a movie that’s currently on the charts.

“Nobody Like U,” performed by the fictional boy band 4*TOWN in the Toronto-set animated film Turning Red, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. The song is No. 50 on the chart, which counts sales and streams in the U.S.

Canada embraced the track a week earlier – “Nobody Like U” rose to No. 34 on the Canadian Hot 100 in its second week, after debuting at No. 87.

Both charts, dated April 2, were published Tuesday.

In the UK, “Nobody Like U” debuted last week on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 77.

Eilish and Finneas also wrote 4*TOWN songs “U Know What’s Up” and “1 True Love” for Turning Red. The vocals were provided by Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva.

Turning Red, directed by Toronto-raised Domee Shi, is follows the adventures of 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student Meilin “Mei” Lee, who transforms into a giant red panda when she expresses strong emotion.

“Nobody Like U” is the first song from a Pixar flick to hit the Hot 100 but parent company Disney also has “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto on the chart – it’s currently at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 15 on the Canadian Hot 100 after 13 weeks.