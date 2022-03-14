Billie Eilish, Finneas Win At Critics Choice Awards

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas collected another award Sunday for “No Time to Die,” the title track to last year’s James Bond flick.

“No Time to Die” was named Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards, beating out tunes from King Richard, The Harder They Fall, Don’t Look Up and Encanto.

Performed by Eilish, it previously won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards. The song is nominated at the 94th Academy Awards, which will be handed out on March 27.

Four of the last five Best Song winners at the Critics Choice Awards have gone on to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards – “City of Stars” from La La Land, “Remember Me” from Coco, “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

At the Oscars, “No Time to Die” is up against “Be Alive” (King Richard), “Down To Joy” (Belfast), “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto) and "Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days).