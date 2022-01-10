Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Win Golden Globe For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song on Sunday night for “No Time To Die,” the theme to the 007 flick of the same name.

It beat out Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” (from King Richard), “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Dos Orugitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Enchanto) and Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” (Belfast).

“No Time To Die,” which was named Best Song Written for Visual Media at last year’s Grammy Awards, has been shortlisted as a nominee for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globe award for Best Original Score went to Hans Zimmer for his work on Dune, directed by Canada’s Denis Villeneuve.

Lady Gaga lost Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama to Nicole Kidman. Gaga was nominated for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

The box office flop West Side Story was named Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and star Rachel Zegler won Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Andrew Garfield was named Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in tick, tick…BOOM!, which is based on the stage musical of the same name about Jonathan Larson’s first musical.

Winners of the Golden Globes, which are decided by fewer than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced at a private ceremony that was not televised or streamed. Click here for all the winners.