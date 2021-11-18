Billie Eilish, Finneas Wrote 3 Songs For New Pixar Flick

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have written songs for a boy band debuting next year – well, sort of.

The duo penned three tracks for the forthcoming animated feature Turning Red, which centres on a group of friends obsessed with a boy band called 4Town.

The Pixar film, set in Toronto in the early 2000s, stars Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee.

A trailer released Wednesday includes a bit of “Nobody Like U,” one of the songs Eilish and Finneas wrote. Finneas also provided one of the voices for the fictional 4Town, along with Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo.

Eilish and Finneas wrote the theme song for No Time To Die, which makes them eligible for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Turning Red will make the duo eligible for a nomination in 2023.

Turning Red was directed by Toronto’s Domee Shi and is set for release in March 2022. Check out the trailer below: