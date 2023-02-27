Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser
Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man accused of trespassing on her property last week.
Raymond Black, 23, is barred from being within 100 yards of the singer, according to TMZ.
Eilish sought the protective order after she returned home on Feb. 20 and found a man outside her living room window. She called 911 and officers from the Glendale Police Department located Black nearby.
Records show he was arrested on a misdemeanour charge at 9:14 p.m. local time. Bail was set at $10,000.
Eilish told police that security footage shows a man wandering around her property, removing his clothing and using her outdoor shower.
Earlier this month, Eilish was granted a five-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson, who was accused of repeatedly showing up at her parents’ home. In 2020, Eilish was granted a restraining order against another man who repeatedly showed up at the house.
