Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

Billie Eilish was granted a restraining order last week against a man accused of trespassing on her property in February.

The five-year order, issued on April 13 by California judge Adrian Gidaya Roxas, replaces a temporary one Eilish obtained after she returned home on Feb. 20 and found a man outside her living room window.

She called 911 and officers from the Glendale Police Department located the man nearby. Raymond Black, 23, was arrested.

Eilish told police that security footage showed him wandering around her property, removing his clothing and using her outdoor shower.

The restraining order bars Black from contacting Eilish or her family “either directly or indirectly, in any way, including, but not limited to, in person, by telephone, in writing, by public or private mail, by interoffice mail, by e-mail, by text message, by fax, or by other electronic means.”

The judge granted the singer’s request to keep Black away from her home, her vehicle, her place of work and her parents’ home.

Eilish already has a five-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson, who was accused of repeatedly showing up at her parents’ home.

In 2020, Eilish was granted a restraining order (which expires in June) against Prenell Rousseau, who allegedly showed up at her family’s house several times.