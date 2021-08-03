Billie Eilish Has Biggest Vocabulary Among Today's Music Stars

Billie Eilish has been named the contemporary artist with the biggest vocabulary.

WordTips, an online search tool, counted the words used by 100 “modern stars” and “the 100 greatest singers of all time” to determine how many unique words they used per 1,000 in their songs.

Eilish uses 169 unique words per 1,000, according to the study – slightly more than Harry Styles (159) and Lizzo (153).

Leading the way, though, is ‘70s icon Patti Smith, who uses 217 unique words per 1,000.

At the bottom of the list are Trey Songz and the late Luther Vandross, both with 66 words per 1,000.

The study found that prolific songwriters like Taylor Swift (86 per 1,000), Julia Michaels (92) and Charlie Puth (94) are not big users of different words.

Among Canadian artists, Joni Mitchell is is the wordiest, with 199 unique ones per 1,000. She is followed by Alessia Cara (135/1,000), Neil Young (134), Shawn Mendes (92), The Weeknd (91), Justin Bieber (80) and Carly Rae Jepsen (69).

The full survey results and methodology are here.