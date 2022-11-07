Billie Eilish Hits Red Carpet With Jesse Rutherford

Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their relationship red carpet official on Saturday night.

The pair donned Gucci pyjamas and wrapped themselves in a Gucci blanket at LACMA’s 11th annual Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles County Museum. (Gucci is the event sponsor.)

Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were spotted together by paparazzi last month and then made it official on Nov. 1 when Eilish shared a photo of their Halloween celebrations in an Instagram Story.

Eilish has previously been very guarded about her personal life but spoke about her ex, rapper Brandon Quentin Adams in her streaming documentary and was linked last year to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Rutherford, the lead singer of alt rock band The Neighbourhood, split from model Devon Lee Carlson in 2021 after six years together.