Billie Eilish Launching Signature Fragrance

Billie Eilish announced Wednesday that she is launching a fragrance.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post. “This is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favourite smell in the WORLD.

“Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

Described as vegan and cruelty free, the fragrance has top notes of sugared petals, mandarin and red berries; heart notes of soft spices, rich cocoa and vanilla; and base notes of musk, woods and tonka bean.

The perfume will sell for $68 U.S. beginning next month at BillieEilishFragrances.com.

Eilish partnered with New York-based Parlux, which markets fragrances for brands like Pierre Cardin, Tommy Bahamas and Kenneth Cole as well as celebrities like Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Sean John.