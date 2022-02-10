Billie Eilish Meets U.S. President Joe Biden

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas stopped by the White House on Wednesday to meet U.S. president Joe Biden.

“When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” read the caption on the official POTUS Instagram account. “Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

Commander is the Biden family’s 5-month-old German Shepherd.

Eilish had not shared the photo on her social media accounts as of Thursday morning but Finneas reposted it in an Instagram Story that he captioned: "SO COOL."

Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell were in Washington for her concert at the Capital One Arena, part of the Happier Than Ever tour.

In 2020, Eilish performed “My Future” at the virtual Democratic National Convention and accused Donald Trump of “destroying our country and everything we care about.”