Billie Eilish Named PETA 2021 Person Of The Year

Animal rights organization PETA named Billie Eilish its 2021 Person of the Year on Wednesday.

At 19, Eilish is the youngest celebrity to earn the title.

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said, in a release. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

A vegan for the past seven years, Eilish partnered with Nike on sneakers made with vegan leather and launched a fragrance with no animal-derived ingredients that was not tested on animals. As co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, Eilish ensured guests were served vegan meals and convinced fashion brand Oscar de la Renta – who made her a silk-free gown – to ban fur.

Last month, Eilish launched Happier Than Ever vegan “milk” chocolate bars and urged her fans not to cook turkeys for U.S. Thanksgiving.