Billie Eilish Promises 'A New Era' Is Coming

Billie Eilish told fans late Monday that she’s ready to launch “a new era.”

The 19-year-old singer, who is working on her sophomore album, jumped on Instagram Stories to tease: “I’m gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I’ve got some s**t to put out.”

Eilish, sporting neon green hair, vowed to change her hairstyle following the release of the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry in February. “It’ll be the end of an era,” she said.

The comments came before Eilish shared a story about her dog Shark undergoing surgery to remove a plush toy from his stomach.