Billie Eilish Reflects On Meeting Future King Charles III

Billie Eilish has reflected on how nervous she was about meeting the man who is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

The singer and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas were set to meet the royals last September at the premiere of No Time To Die, the Bond film for which they co-wrote the theme song.

“I had it all ready to go. I was, like, studying what the etiquette was supposed to be,” Eilish told Australian radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa.

“I was, like, ready to curtsy. I was ready to not shake a hand. I was ready to not ask questions and … not speak unless I was spoken to. And I was so worried about it, too. I was, like, I’m not going to know how to do it.”

Eilish said she and Finneas took royal etiquette seriously. “We thought it was like this big… like it had to be, these are the rules, these are the rules.”

So the artists were surprised when the future King and Queen Consort walked in “and they were like ‘What’s up? How are you? How’s it going?’ … They were just so nice and friendly and charming.”