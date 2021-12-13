Billie Eilish Reveals She Had COVID-19: 'It Was Terrible'

Billie Eilish said Monday she felt like she was going to die when she contracted COVID-19 this summer.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was,” the 19-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his radio show. Eilish said she got sick in August.

“It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for, like, two months almost.”

Eilish said she is grateful to be fully vaccinated.

“If I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” she said. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f**king horrible.”