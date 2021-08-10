Billie Eilish's 2nd Album Debuts At No. 1

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever has debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

Released on July 30, the album tops the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Canadian Albums charts dated Aug. 14. Happier Than Ever is also reportedly No. 1 in several European countries, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

In the U.S., the album earned 238,000 “equivalent album units” (a combination of album sales and various streaming figures). Eilish moved an impressive 73,000 copies of the album on vinyl thanks to eight different versions – marking the second-biggest week for vinyl (behind Taylor Swift’s evermore) since 1991.

Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted at No. 1 in April 2019 and eventually claimed the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Eilish’s concerts scheduled for Montreal and Toronto next February and Vancouver in March are sold out.