Billie Eilish's Vegan Chocolate Bars Quickly Sell Out

A week after they became available for pre-order, Billie Eilish’s vegan organic chocolate bars are sold out.

The 80g Happier Than Ever bars, priced at $10 U.S., were made in Germany with raw cane sugar, cocoa butter, rice drink powder, chocolate liquor, tiger nut powder, hazelnut paste, bourbon vanilla extract and sea salt.

The bars are vegan (but made in a facility that uses milk), organic and kosher and come wrapped in compostable foil and cardboard.

“It is exciting to have such a delicious vegan ‘milk’ chocolate available at all,” Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird told Planet Based News. “And the fact that Billie has been able to partner with a chocolate maker she has loved since she discovered them, to bring it to her fans is really kind of thrilling!”

The Happier Than Ever bars are being shipped only in the U.S.

On her website, Eilish shared a recipe for Mini Vegan Milk Chocolate Buckeyes.