Billie Eilish Says Online Criticism 'Still Hurts My Feelings'

Billie Eilish says despite her efforts to tune it out, it is still “tough” to be publicly body shamed and criticized for what she wears.

“Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” she told Vogue. “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

The 21-year-old singer added: “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch.

“It’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”

Earlier this year, Eilish said on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast that she doesn’t look at social media (“I’ve deleted it all off my phone”) and said she was grateful that she grew up when the internet “wasn’t so internet-y.”

Eilish told Vogue she spent most of her life being “very masculine and boyish” and in the last couple of years realized she can be “whatever I want to be when I want to be it.”

She explained: “I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me.”