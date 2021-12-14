Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn 'Destroyed' Her Brain

Billie Eilish says watching a lot of porn “destroyed” her brain and causes her to suffer night terrors and sleep paralysis.

“I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest,” the 19-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his radio show. “I started watching porn when I was like 11. It really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish said she was drawn to BDSM – sex involving dominance, submission, and control – and it skewed her views of relationships.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive,” she said. “I was a virgin. I had never done anything. And so, it led to problems… The first few times I had sex, I was not saying ‘no’ to things that were not good.

“It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

Eilish said her thoughts on porn have evolved. “As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” she said. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved. And I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK.”