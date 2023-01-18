Billie Eilish Seeks Protection From Man Accused Of Showing Up At Family Home

Billie Eilish has reportedly asked a court to protect her from a man accused of showing up at her family's home in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the singer is seeking a temporary restraining order – on behalf of her parents and brother Finneas – against Christopher Anderson, 39. She claimed he has caused her “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress” and no longer feels comfortable visiting her family.

Eilish’s father Patrick O’Connell alleged that Anderson has shown up at the home several times since late December to profess his love for the singer.

Reps for Eilish have not commented on the reported filing.

Public records indicate that Anderson has been in custody at the North County Correctional Facility since being arrested on Jan. 5 at 9:42 p.m. on a felony charge. His bail was set at $200,000 U.S. and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

LAPD officers responded to Eilish's family home after witnesses saw a man accessing the property while wearing dark clothing and a mask.

In 2020, Eilish was granted a restraining order against another man who repeatedly showed up at the house.