Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez Call On G7 To Donate Vaccines

Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Liam Payne and P!nk arę among those calling on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and other G7 leaders to donate COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need.

“The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere,” reads an open letter from UNICEF, “and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible.”

UNICEF ambassadors and supporters want G7 leaders, who are meeting this week in England, to commit to “actions that will get vaccines where they are most needed, fast.”

The letter says COVAX, the international vaccine equity initiative, currently needs 190 million doses and G7 countries can donate 20 percent of their doses between June and August “without significant delay to current plans to vaccinate their adult populations.”

The letter concludes: “The hopes of the world rest on your shoulders. Together, you must rise to this challenge.”